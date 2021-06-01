By: Kat Bein | June 1, 2021 | Style & Beauty

If you’re an avid TikTokker, you’ve probably run into Alessya Farrugia. The social media star boasts more than 1.8 million followers on the platform where she regularly posts lip syncing clips and fashion updates. She’s revered by fans for her seemingly effortless beauty, but as she reveals in her skincare routine via YouTube, this face is anything but effortless.

“Last year, my acne was pretty bad,” she says, adding that she also struggles with mild rosacea. “I was always using products filled with chemicals, thinking that the chemicals would do their work on my skin, but it made it 10-times worse.”

Now, she uses a skincare routine of totally-natural products.

“Less chemicals, less acne,” she says.

Most of her skincare products come from natural online brand Arbonne, but she’s also a big fan of the classic Cerave foaming facial cleanser and Thayer’s witch hazel toner.

“Some people, toning doesn’t work for them, but I feel like toning for me is the thing that helped cure my acne the best,” she says. “I also highly recommend face brushes, because they get all of the [stuff] out of your skin and it gives a deep clean.”

After cleansing and toning, she moves to a serum from Arbonne’s calming line. Then, it’s moisturizer, eye gel and of course sunscreen.

“I can not stress this enough,” she says, “sunscreen: the most important part of a skincare routine. To sum it up, obviously it protects you from the sun’s rays that can cause cancer or just age you really bad, and most people have this stigma to it that it makes you blotchy...but would you rather be blotchy or like 70 when you’re 20?”

Farrugia uses La Roche-Posay’s SPF 60 Sunscreen because it’s mostly natural and it doesn’t leave a white finish.

Before saying goodbye, she shows off her favorite cooling face mask. It’s an easy routine that’ll set a great foundation for any young person getting into skincare, and it’s a positive reminder of the basics for the rest of us.

Watch Farrugia’s full routine below.

