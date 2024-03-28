Alessandro Michele Named Creative Director of Valentino

People, Style & Beauty,

After 20 years as creative director at Gucci, Alessandro Michele has taken his talents to Valentino.

The news recently broke in Vogue, 14 months after Michele announced his departure from Gucci. He replaces Valentino’s former creative director Pier Paolo Piccioli who worked at the company since 2008.

Vogue reports that Michele’s first collection at his new home will be for Spring/Summer 2025, set to debut at Paris Fashion Week this September.

“It’s an incredible honour,” Michele is quoted. “I feel the immense joy and the huge responsibility to join a Maison de Couture that has the word ‘beauty’ carved on a collective story made of distinctive elegance, refinement, and extreme grace.

“I search for words to nominate the joy, to regard it, to really convey what I feel,” he continues, “the smiles that kick from the chest, the bliss of gratitude that lights up the eyes, that precious moment when necessity and beauty reach out and meet. Joy, though, is such a living thing that I’m afraid to hurt it if I dare to speak its name.”

Michele previously worked with Valentino’s current CEO Jacopo Venturini at Gucci. Before coming to Valentino, Venturini worked at Gucci as the vice president of merchandising and global markets. He’s just as happy to reunite with Michele as the designer is to join this new illustrious brand.

“I am very happy and excited to return to work with Alessandro,” he is quoted. “I am certain that the reinterpretation of the Maison's couture codes and the heritage created by Mr Valentino Garavani, combined with Alessandro’s extraordinary vision, will bring us moments of great emotion and will translate into irresistibly desirable objects.”

