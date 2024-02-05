Las Vegas Aces Superstar A'ja Wilson Releases Her First Book

In 2020, Las Vegas Aces superstar A'ja Wilson took home an Olympic gold medal, and in 2022 and 2023, she led her team to two consecutive WNBA championships, a feat that dubbed her the 2023 Finals MVP. On Feb. 6, Wilson will release Dear Black Girls: How To Be True To You, a memoir that inspires with personal stories and uplifting advice. Here, the Las Vegas local gives us a glimpse at her life off the court.
PHOTO BY DARRELL ANN/KLUTCH SPORTS GROUP
WAKE-UP TIME: 9:30 a.m.
BREAKFAST: I don’t eat breakfast, but if I had to, it would be Cinnamon Toast Crunch cereal with vanilla almond milk.
BEAUTY ESSENTIALS: A ’lil gloss, lashes and hair done