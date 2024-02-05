Las Vegas Aces Superstar A'ja Wilson Releases Her First Book

By Allison Mitchell By Allison Mitchell | | Culture People Lifestyle Feature Lifestyle Feature People Feature Culture Feature Interviews Features Featured Celebrity Women of Influence Latest sports

In 2020, Las Vegas Aces superstar A'ja Wilson took home an Olympic gold medal, and in 2022 and 2023, she led her team to two consecutive WNBA championships, a feat that dubbed her the 2023 Finals MVP. On Feb. 6, Wilson will release Dear Black Girls: How To Be True To You, a memoir that inspires with personal stories and uplifting advice. Here, the Las Vegas local gives us a glimpse at her life off the court.

PHOTO BY DARRELL ANN/KLUTCH SPORTS GROUP

WAKE-UP TIME: 9:30 a.m.

BREAKFAST: I don’t eat breakfast, but if I had to, it would be Cinnamon Toast Crunch cereal with vanilla almond milk.

BEAUTY ESSENTIALS: A ’lil gloss, lashes and hair done

CURRENTLY WATCHING: How to Get Away with Murder

CURRENTLY LISTENING TO: Beyoncé

FAVORITE FOLLOW: @ninawestbrook

THEME SONG TO YOUR LIFE: “On My Mama” by Victoria Monét

BIGGEST INSPIRATION: My grandmother

ZODIAC SIGN: Leo

NEMESIS: People who smack their food

WEAKNESS: My puppies

ESCAPE: Nap time

DESERT ISLAND ESSENTIALS: Chapstick, a water filter, shades and a hut with a door

LAST MEAL ON EARTH: Anything seafood with a great dessert

MENTOR: Coach Dawn Staley

PET: My Aussie-poos, Ace and Deuce

BEST ADVICE: Good, better, best. Never let it rest. ’Til your good is better and your better is best.

PHILANTHROPY: A’ja Wilson Foundation

MANTRA: Run my race at my own pace.

COCKTAIL: An amaretto sour with extra cherries

DINNER: Pasta

BEDTIME: 10:47 p.m.

ON MY NIGHTSTAND: My retainer, glasses and water bottle

ON MY WISH LIST: A G-Wagon with matte bubblegum-pink everything!