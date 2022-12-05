By: Sara Dial By: Sara Dial | | Culture Magazine People Events Celebrity Art Shop web-og

"American Girl" portrait of Marilyn Monroe

World-renowned drummer John Douglas announces a fine art exhibition at Animazing Gallery, a Las Vegas premier fine art gallery. The Art of John Douglas, a limited time engagement presentation, debuts on December 9 and runs through January 1.

"The Mouth that Roared" portrait of Steven Tyler

In celebration of the exhibition Animazing Gallery hosts an opening reception with Douglas on December 9 from 6 to 9PM. Special guests Steven Tyler and the members of Aerosmith walk the red carpet at the VIP opening of the collection on December 10 from 7 to 10PM.

Douglas drums with Aerosmith in the “Deuces Are WIld” Las Vegas residency. The triumphant return features an energizing entertainment experience at the Dolby Live Theatre at Park MGM.

"Watch This" portrait of Slash from Guns N' Roses

Douglas, a superstar in his own right, has toured the globe with legendary musicians such as Van Halen, ZZ Top, Bon Jovi and Slash. The talented musician expresses his powerful life story within the art collection.

“Way back in 2001 I painted what is widely considered Joe’s most famous and iconic guitar, known as the “Billie” guitar. I thought it would be cool for me to paint a portrait of Joe playing that guitar,” says Douglas. “When I finished it, I contacted Joe’s guitar tech and asked him if he could get Joe to sign it for me. Apparently Joe took one look at the painting and said, 'That’s my album cover!'"

"My Hero" portrait of Dave Grohl from Foo Fighters

Douglas creates extraordinary one-of-a-kind masterpieces for icons such as Stevie Knicks, Bono, Joe Perry, Dave Grohl and The Rolling Stones. The rock-and-roll fine artist merges his passion for drumming and appreciation for art in the exciting new collection. Pieces tell a tale of emotion, experience and talent.

"Is This Tomorrow" portrait of Jimi Hendrix

RSVPs are highly encouraged for the opening reception featuring the drummer. Each work in The Art of John Douglas exhibition is available for acquisition at Animazing Gallery in Las Vegas.