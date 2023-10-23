By: Danica Serena Stockton By: Danica Serena Stockton | | Culture Magazine People Events Travel Celebrity Entertainment Music City Life

Adele confirmed 32 additional dates for her residency Weekends with Adele at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace Las Vegas. The residency has been a success, and Adele continues to give her best, with performances resuming on Jan. 19, 2024, through June 15, 2024.

The performer shared via Twitter on Friday, "Being on stage over the last year so up close and personal with an audience again after all these years has been a truly extraordinary restorative experience that I’ll never forget." She expressed her rediscovered passion for performing live with her residency at The Colosseum.

Revived and ready to hit the stage again, Adele enthusiastically expresses that her past Weekends with Adele performances and connecting with her fans at the shows made her realize, as she puts it, "how much I really enjoy being on stage, that I’m bloody good at it and that it is 100% where I belong!"

At 10 p.m. on Oct. 23, ticket registration for the extended residency opened up to curtail ticket scalpers and encourage direct sales to Adele's fans. Tickets go on sale on Oct. 26, with selected registered fans having priority purchase power. Select fans will receive notification of ticket purchase options via email.

With an additional 32 shows added to the schedule, Adele and her team give even more to audiences with the 32 new show dates of Weekends with Adele at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace. Book party buses and limos for the show to pull up in style and get ready to get swept away by the award-winning singer-songwriter.