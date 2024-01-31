Here's What The Stars Will Be Drinking At Governor's Ball

By: Haley Bosselman By: Haley Bosselman | | Food & Drink

The Academy Awards are the industry’s most glamorous night of the year, bringing together the masters of their craft all to one theater at Hollywood and Highland. Film stars from Robert De Niro to Margot Robbie will dress in their best to gather at the Dolby Theatre at Ovation Hollywood. And you know the follow-up afterparty will be just as decadent.

An invite-only soireé, the Governors Ball happens right after the Oscars end, and part of the fun will be fueled by Tequila Don Julio. The premium tequila is the official partner of the Academy’s afterparty where the Hollywood elite will be sipping on cocktails like Round of Applause and Written in the Stars.

Don Julio tapped globally acclaimed mixologist Charles Joly and Mexico Bartender of the Year Israel Barón to develop the party’s lineup of signature cocktails, and they’re letting us in on the recipes so we can make our own at home.

Whether to accompany your own Academy Awards watch party or to make your cocktails feel extra special year-round, read on for how to make the official Governors Balls cocktails.

1942 Encore

Ingredients

1.5 oz Tequila Don Julio 1942

Molé-flavored chocolate truffle bite with gold flakes

Method

Pour Tequila Don Julio 1942 into a stemmed sherry glass. On the side, serve the molé-flavored chocolate truffle bite.

Round of Applause

Ingredients

1.5 oz Tequila Don Julio Alma Miel

1.5 oz herb-infused Bianco Vermouth

10 drops chocolate bitters

3 dashes orange bitters

Method

Combine all ingredients in a mixing glass over ice. Stir well Strain into a chilled coupe glass.

It’s Showtime

Ingredients

1.5 oz Tequila Don Julio Blanco

1 oz pineapple coriander tincture

.5 oz agave nectar

.5 oz fresh lemon juice

Method

Combine Tequila Don Julio, pineapple coriander tincture, agave honey and fresh lemon juice in a cocktail shaker with ice. Shake well. Strain over large ice cube into a collins glass rimmed with salt and pink peppercorn.

Written in the Stars

Ingredients

1.5 oz Tequila Don Julio Rosado

.75 oz guava syrup

2 oz organic watermelon juice

.5 oz fresh lemon juice

1.5 oz chilled rosé champagne

Method

Combine Tequila Don Julio Rosado, guava syrup, organic watermelon juice and fresh lemon juice in a cocktail shaker with ice. Shake well and Strain into a coupe glass. Top with chilled rosé champagne.

