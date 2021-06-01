A Must-See Las Vegas Exhibit To Enjoy Van Gogh's Work

Allison Mitchell | June 1, 2021 | Lifestyle



PHOTOGRAPHED BY MICHAEL BROSILOW

On display through July 5, Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience at AREA15 (area15.com) is a dazzling new 360-degree, 35-minute exhibit featuring more than 300 larger-than-life digital projections of the 19th century artist’s works set to an exquisite custom score. As the first North American city to host the experience, Las Vegas locals and visitors alike have the unique opportunity to be among the first to see some of the artist’s most famous works in this scale, from “The Starry Night” to his myriad self-portraits. “This unforgettable exhibition is about stepping into a 21st century portal into the world of a 19th century painter,” shares Michael Beneville, chief creative officer of AREA15. “I have to believe Van Gogh—a passionate, visionary artist who didn’t achieve fame until after his death—would be pleased knowing people today can enjoy his work this way.”