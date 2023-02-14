A Music Lover's Ultimate Vacay Awaits in Arizona

And there’s plenty more this globally-inspired, modern day fantasyland offers. Read on for more tantalizing details.

STAY

VAI Resort ensures you get acclimated to Southwest style, but with a unique spin. “Arizona is home to plenty of luxury hotels that emphasize golf, spa amenities and even original designs by famous architects,” says Fisher. “Our concept of VAI Resort is a breath of fresh air, showcasing what Arizona can become.”

The resort offers more than 1,000 rooms across four hotel towers, each with its own ultra-luxe design aesthetic. Mixed medium art pieces inspired by music museums and iconic artists are spread throughout the lobby, while the rooms take cues from a rockstar’s lavish lifestyle – think real cowhide carpets, crocodile-skin headboards, and carrara marble-wrapped bathrooms. No extravagance was spared.

Whether you’re traveling with a large group or prefer to stay in the center of it all, the Muse Tower is for you. With 160 of its suites outfitted with private balconies facing the resort’s amphitheater, your room transforms into private skybox seats once the concert starts. And if you work up an appetite during the show, there’s an 8th floor steakhouse in the Muse Tower with prime viewing spots too.

Those who prefer an ultra-private feel can unwind at the VAI villas. These expansive accommodations range from 1,110 to 5,300 square feet and boast exclusive amenities like a rooftop infinity pool and day club.



PLAY

Within an hour of touching down — VAI is a quick 20-minute ride from Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport — you’ll be in full blown vacation mode, immersed in desert glamour. “VAI Resort is all about fun, entertainment and flair; you’ll feel completely engulfed in this [otherworldly] environment,” says Fisher.

Guests are spoiled for choice when it comes to leisure. There’s a mile of white-sand beachfront and five acres of crystal clear water that evokes the beaches of Mykonos. Both the sand and water are temperature-controlled, so you can comfortably catch a tan year round.

The thought of a beach in Arizona is jaw-dropping enough, but VAI Resort went one step further and built the largest man-made party island of its kind. Konos Island, a 52,000-square-foot paradise consists of two-floored private cabanas and sunbeds, Mediterranean cuisine, DJ day parties, even an aerial cocktail bar that rises over 100 feet in the sky.

“Unlike other concert and resort venues, the party doesn’t stop at VAI because we offer all the fun in one place. Every [attraction] is only a couple hundred feet away, so guests can go from a concert to an island to an upscale dinner in minutes,” states Fisher.

To that end, 12 elevated dining opportunities will offer a variety of cuisines, and there will be 10 bars throughout the resort, so you’re never far from a cocktail. But if you need a reprieve from the party, relax at the spa or hit the resort’s 100,000 square feet of luxury boutique shopping for some retail therapy.

Whether it's the world-class live entertainment, party island or beach that excites you most, VAI Resort is a must-visit destination to add to the bucket list.

VAI Resort will be opening in 2024, to learn more about the ultimate music lover’s vacation spot, visit vairesort.com.



