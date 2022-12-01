By: Sara Dial By: Sara Dial | | Culture Events Entertainment

Wynn Las Vegas hosts Hollywood stars Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren alongside Yellowstone creator Taylor Sheridan for an exclusive screening of 1923, the anticipated series prequel. On Saturday, December 3, invite-only attendees walk the red carpet and view the star-studded performance. Wynn Las Vegas offers a luxury package for Yellowstone enthusiasts.

1923 features an intense storyline following the Yellowstone origin story. Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren star as Jacob and Cara Dutton as the new generation of Duttons endure the turmoil of the early twentieth century on the beloved Yellowstone ranch in the American mountain west.

"We take pride in creating once-in-a-lifetime experiences for our guests," said President of Wynn Las Vegas, Brian Gullbrants. "This unique package blends the luxury of Wynn and the glamor of Hollywood to create one unforgettable weekend for fans."

Wynn Las Vegas and Paramount+ collaborate to design a phenomenal experience for series aficionados. Three luxury packages are available for purchase detailing an exclusive invite to all of the once-in-a-lifetime 1923 festivities.

A two-night stay in the recently re-designed Wynn Salon suite offers the perfect setting for the spectacular experience. Purchase of the package allows exclusive access to a screening of the first episode of 1923 alongside an exciting opportunity to walk the red carpet and priority access to the official after party. Dinner at SW, the award-winning steakhouse located inside the Wynn Las Vegas is included for a fine dining experience that features angus beef from the Four Sixes ranch as well as elegant wine selections.

Guests receive gold buckle tickets to the 2022 Wrangler National Finals Rodeo in Las Vegas and tickets to Bobby Bones stand-up comedy performance in the Encore theater at Wynn Las Vegas. Stream the prequel series on Paramount+ beginning December 18. Find further details and purchase the one-of-a-kind package online.