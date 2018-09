| September 7, 2018 | Calendar

This 3-day event is packed with networking opportunities, exclusive dining experiences, and unique lifestyle activations.

This year's event will be hosted by TRA founders Lin Jerome & Alexandra Lourdes with Kelley and Victoria Fertitta from Wilson Gabrielle at the Palms Hotel and Casino.

September 28th - 30th.

Palms Casino Resort

4321 West Flamingo Road

Las Vegas, NV 89103

For more information, eventbrite.com