Winter's Village - Red Rock Resort | Green Valley Ranch

| December 18, 2018 | Calendar

A perfect destination to create holiday memories

featuring an ice rink with real ice, holiday treats,

Saturdays with Santa and a holiday lounge area.

Admission to Winter's Village is free for all ages.

Skating is $20 per person ages 6 to adult, $15 ages 5 & younger.

Hours

11am - 10pm*

Bar open until 11pm

Regular Hours

Monday - Friday: 4 - 10pm

Saturday & Sunday: 11am - 10pm

Friday & Saturday bar open until 11pm

January 21 (Last day)

Daily 11am - 10pm

*Ice Rink schedule and hours may be subject to change and are weather permitting.

Red Rock Resort

Green Valley Ranch

