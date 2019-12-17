Vegas Magazine Power Players 2020

Vegas Magazine | April 15, 2020 | Home & Real Estate People Feature

KRISTEN ROUTH SILBERMAN

Kristen Routh-Silberman is a Las Vegas real estate powerhouse and megaagent. She posts record sales; her clients rave, and her marketing and homes look phenomenal. If you ask her, she will tell you about the power players she is surrounded by which include developer Rich MacDonald, Tyler Jones of Blue Heron DesignBuild, Chris Stuhmer of Christopher Homes and architect Richard Luke.

“In 2015, I won the MacDonald Highlands real estate account. The market was still climbing out of the recession. There wasn’t much going on. I spent countless hours talking about real estate and strategies with MacDonald Highlands’ developer, Rich MacDonald. Rich creates environments for people to thrive. He is smart, strategic, fearless, likes new ideas and is a risk-taker. He lets you go to the edge and walk off. I am sure if you ask Tyler, Chris or Richard they will say the same thing. They are all thriving in MacDonald Highlands while creating some of their best work ever.

My first call was to Tyler Jones of Blue Heron DesignBuild. We were convinced that Tyler’s innovative designs were not just special, but they were also changing the way people live in homes. Turns out that most of the production builders do too, as they are all trying to imitate him. Tyler moved Blue Heron into MacDonald Highlands in a big way. Their seven custom home neighborhood called Equinox has only two left, their new pre-designed neighborhood Dragon Rock opens this month, and their show home ‘Vegas Modern 1’ opens this summer. While Tyler was going big, Chris Stuhmer of Christopher Homes was creating smart-sized luxury homes for boomers ready to downsize their footprint while upgrading their level of quality, detail, and luxury. Chris’ Vu neighborhood resonated so strongly with this luxury buyer, it nearly sold out before he started advertising. Chris is now creating the next evolutions of his signature Vu collection: Vu Pointe and Vu Estates in MacDonald Highlands.

While we had big and small luxury homes covered, we wanted to create a product offering right in the middle. We collaborated with architect Richard Luke. The Richard Luke Five Star Collection featured 20 one-stories ranging from 5,000-7,000 square feet. It was the best selling custom luxury home line in 2018 and 2019. His 2020 collection will feature 10 new moderns. Between Rich MacDonald carving out the best view lots in town and palettes for Tyler, Chris and Richard to create phenomenal Strip-view homes, I have the best job in town. It takes a village to create a village. The power player of this story is Team MacDonald Highlands.”

Synergy | Sotheby's International Realty 10100 W. Charleston Boulevard, Suite 160 702.467.7100 vegasluxuryrealestate.com kristenrouth@gmail.com NV License S.0074661

STEVE DIMOPOULOS, ESQ.

Attorney Dimopoulos began his career as a corporate lawyer in his home state of Michigan. Even before going into practice Dimopoulos showed considerable legal promise. He scored in the top one percent nationally on the multistate bar exam, and he would go on to obtain licenses to practice in three states.

Dimopoulos moved to Las Vegas in April of 2012 and founded Dimopoulos Law Firm three years later in May of 2015. His niche personal injury practice focuses primarily on car accidents. In the beginning, the staff comprised only Dimopoulos and one assistant. Less than five years later the firm has exploded and has become a legal-all-star-team nearly 50 people strong. “Our team is licensed in five states and we speak six languages fluently” Dimopoulos is proud to add.

Despite the flashy billboards, most new clientele comes to the firm via referral by existing clients. Dimopoulos attributes his success to producing results plain and simple. Passionate about outside-the-box-thinking, Dimopoulos admits few things are more gratifying than recovering for a client when other attorneys didn’t see an angle. “I don’t mean to be cliché but changing people’s lives for the better and seeing the looks on their faces when we do it are some of my favorite things about my job.” On the topic of helping people, St. Jude’s Research Hospital and the Injured Police Officers’ Fund are some of Dimopoulos’ favorite charities.

What’s the latest at Dimopoulos Law? Be sure to check out their new 13,000 square foot Town Square location. Their over-the-top office boasts amenities such as a private fitness center and mock courtroom and the firm “breakroom” is more akin to a luxurious private dining room you’d expect to find on the Las Vegas strip.

DIMOPOULOS INJURY LAW Town Square 6671 S Las Vegas Boulevard, Suite 275 Las Vegas, NV 89119 702.800.6000 stevedimopoulos.com

GINA M. CORENA, ESQ.

In hindsight, it's no surprise that Gina Corena finds herself delicately balancing the demands of life and career; she is the daughter of two physicians who worked tirelessly not only in flourishing careers, but also to give her a foundation that fed ambition and an understanding of humanity. At a tender age she came to the United States to study and found herself drawn to the study of law. She always knew that her will to improve people's lives was not just a desire, but coded in her DNA.

She fought hard through the ranks of insurance companies, worked for corporate firms and ultimately decided to maximize the positive impact on her community opening her own firm. From humble beginnings, a small office with three desks in a corner, to the prestigious legal district in Downtown Las Vegas, Corena Law tripled its size in just two years.

Working for people who have suffered life-changing injuries to get them back to health and happiness while holding those liable accountable, may be in her blood, but it’s also her mission.

Gina Corena & Associates 300 S 4th Street, Suite 1250 702.680.1111 corenalaw.com

MAHSHEED BARGHISAVAR

Mahsheed Barghisavar, owner of Mahsheed Real Estate, a California and Nevada Real Estate Brokerage, is dedicated to the success of her clients. Her tenacious work ethic, keen business sense and sharp negotiating skills provide her clients with a significant advantage in the sale and acquisition of luxury real estate. With more than 14 years of success in the luxury residential market, Mahsheed is regarded as one of the premier real estate experts, now expanding her knowledge into California. “With so many Californians making the move to Vegas, I am able to sell their properties in California and help them purchase in Vegas, which is exactly what I am currently doing with one of my sellers in Southern California,” she says. Mahsheed has built an incredible network of fellow agents and is often approached for her advice when faced with formidable negotiations. Her professional pedigree, razorsharp business acumen, and marketing expertise provide an invaluable advantage for her clients. “When I first became a real estate broker, I made a conscious decision to embrace the philosophy ‘Doing the right thing creates the right results,’” she adds. “With a solid belief system in place, it is easy to choose the right path.”

MAHSHEED REAL ESTATE 4255 Dean Martin Drive, Suite J 702.769.MASH (6274) mahsheed.com NV License. B.1001928 CA License B. 02100606

JEA JUNG

After building a cult following with City Athletic Club in 2011 - and hosting the likes of Conor McGregor and Jennifer Lopez – gym magnate Jea Jung strikes again with the launch of Kilo Club in the swanky Summerlin enclave of Tivoli Village.

“There is way more demand than supply, and this town is long overdue, for an exclusive fitness club,” he explains. And he’s already proving it, with his new HQ almost at capacity and quickly becoming the training grounds for many of the Vegas elite.

Not content with disrupting the local gym scene, Jung also created and custom-designed the revolutionary jBells for the Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, and other undisclosed luminaries for their private gym collections.

A master instructor in Tae Kwon Do and a four-time heavyweight bodybuilding champion, his philosophy is that “changing the game at a high level requires getting your ass kicked at every level. Innovation starts with getting in the ring and under the bar.”

With a virtual sports app, Super League, launching in 2020 - the game for this disruptor has just begun.

KILO CLUB 410 S Rampart Boulevard, Suite 200 702.331.7773 kilo.vegas

URI VAKNIN

A partner at KRE Capital LLC, Vaknin oversees the private equity firm’s largest investment – a $450 million portfolio of Las Vegas condominiums purchased in 2013 with Dune Real Estate Partners. Under Vaknin’s leadership, three of the five communities are now sold out: Spanish Palms, Loft 5 and The Ogden. One Las Vegas is expected to sell out this year and Juhl is continuing to redefine downtown living with live/work opportunities and the most unique loft-style floorplans in the market. A turnaround specialist with years of experience as both a top broker and brilliant strategist, taking condos from concept to closing, Vaknin is also a respected voice for development, the arts, and Downtown. He is Vice Chairman of the Downtown Vegas Alliance, serving also as its Arts & Culture chair; he is a member of the board of trustees for the Neon Museum and chairs its construction committee for the Museum’s expansion. His Artist in Residence program at Juhl provides working/living space to emerging artists and has evolved to include a focus on architecture.

KRE Capital, LLC 353 E Bonneville Avenue 702.816.5466 uvaknin@krecapital.com theogdenlv.com juhllv.com theonelv.com

MAUREEN ROBISON

Creating an exquisitely effortless real estate experience has always been a priority for Maureen Robison. Her detail-driven eye and expertise in the luxury real estate market have helped her serve Las Vegas homeowners with poise for nearly 18 years. In 2018, Robison ventured out as a business owner and real estate power player by starting her own brokerage, LVREAL®. With help from Marketing Director, Caroline Atwell, and Luxury Homes Specialist, Jaime DeRocker, Robison has grown this blossoming young company into a flourishing business that is taking Las Vegas by storm. Now home to nearly 20 licensees, LVREAL® has expanded its stature as a top brokerage. This team’s drive and passion have led LVREAL® to the forefront of the luxury real estate community as the managing brokerage for Ascaya, a custom home community in Henderson with awe-inspiring valley views. Customizing a personal home buying experience for each client’s individual needs, Robison and her team are devoted to helping you List Effortlessly, Live Elegantly, and Find Your Luxury®.

LVREAL Las Vegas Real Estate and Land Inc. 10198 W Flamingo Road, Suite 120 702.780.REAL(7325) lasvegasrealestateandland.com lvreal.com NV License B.0144505

NOELLE HADDAD-MCCANN

Founded in 2012 by sisters and former models Noelle Haddad-McCann and Natalie Haddad, TNG Models is a boutique model management and booking agency, delivering a hands-on approach in developing successful careers.

Noelle, President and CEO of TNG since the agency’s inception, and Las Vegas resident since childhood, began her career apprenticing under her father, Music Agent and Promoter Eddie Haddad of EJH Inc., and later worked with Ford Models in Chicago.

Noelle now spearheads a team of booking agents, scouts and model developers, and assists major clients such as MGM Resorts International, Caesars Entertainment Group and many others with local and national bookings.

Noelle comments, “Due to our vision, hard work and dedication, TNG represents The New Generation of beautiful models and talent in Las Vegas and beyond.”

Partnerships with major agencies including IMG, Elite, Next, Supreme and The Society, TNG secures agency placements for their New Faces worldwide. TNG has put Las Vegas on the fashion industry map by discovering, developing and placing rising fashion star Bryce Anderson, who has walked for notable brands such as Moschino and Maison Margiela and opened for Marc Jacobs Spring/Summer 2020 in NYC.

TNG MODELS 9275 West Russell Road, Suite 215 702.956.7711 tngmodels.com @TNGModels @Noelle_TNGModels

DERRICK HUNTER

Derrick Hunter grew up in Las Cruces, New Mexico, with a golf club in his hand. Now, as Vice President of Operations for Las Vegas-based Elite Golf Management, he has 12 clubs. But they aren’t the kind of clubs you strike a ball with. They are the ones with 18 holes, banquet facilities, clubhouses, golfers and lots and lots of grass to mow.

Hunter, the first employee Elite ever hired back in 2009, oversees more than 500 employees at a dozen golf clubs in three states - Nevada, California, and Texas. His domain covers all aspects of running a golf course, including accounting, marketing, operations, maintenance, human resources, and everything else needed to keep courses operating smoothly. In high school, Hunter was the New Mexico State Singles Golf Champion and would go on to attend New Mexico State University, where, in 2003, he graduated with a degree in Business Administration with a focus on Marketing and Professional Golf Management. He was also elected to membership in the Professional Golfers' Association of America (PGA) in 2007.

Hunter and Elite Golf Management look to continue acquiring more golf courses in their management portfolio in the near future. Their expertise in assisting distressed properties has allowed them to partner with facilities looking to get back on a successful path. Their successes in the industry have grown their reputation nationwide.

Elite Golf Management 3251 E. Warm Springs Las Vegas, NV 89120 702.462.9060 elitegolf.com

ELENA BULATOVA

Elena Bulatova is a talented artist, art dealer, and gallerist, who likes to show how the world can be more colorful with art. She runs Elena Bulatova Fine Art galleries in California, Nevada, and Florida with her husband, fellow artist Efi Mashiah. Recently Elena became the Ambassador in the campaign for the American Cancer Society called Power in Purple.

Her paintings and sculptures are featured in many Hollywood shows and magazines, such as Architectural Digest and Vanity Fair. She was named in Las Vegas Top 100 Women of the Year 2019. Her artwork is now in many private collections in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Australia, Europe, and many more places around the world. She is a recipient of the prestigious Fox International Fellowship at Yale University, as well as a stipend from the French Government and admittance to Science PO. Elena Bulatova Fine Art was the winner of the Family & Visitor Attraction Award 2019.

ELENA BULATOVA FINE ART 3720 S Las Vegas Boulevard, Suite 275 | 844.353.6200 elenabulatovafineart.com

EMI SAKEVICH, M.B.A.

Emi K. Sakevich is dedicated to being a Las Vegas expert, in both real estate and everything else the city has to offer. She believes that maintaining a true, deep connection to the community is key to being a valuable resource for her clients. With over a decade in Las Vegas, she is fluent in the market and provides exclusive insights and guidance that ultimately benefit her clients. A marketing specialist, her approach to real estate is to customize each transaction as a unique life event tailored for that individual. Emi earned her B.A. from the University of Miami and her M.B.A./M.S. from the University of Nevada, Las Vegas. She has been recognized in the Top 100 Women of Influence in 2019 and continues her involvement with nonprofits and local businesses. Her dedication to her clients makes her a confident choice for Las Vegas real estate.

KELLER WILLIAMS 6180 Brent Thurman Way, Suite 100 | 702.423.0026 locationlasvegas.com | e.sakevich@gmail.com | NV License S.181399

CRYSTAL MILLER

Crystal Miller has earned a reputation as the go-to real estate professional in Las Vegas for people looking to buy or sell their home with ease. Crystal delivers the highest level of customer service paired with a deep knowledge of the Las Vegas market. “I’m a Las Vegas native,” she explains. “I’ve lived in every part of the city.”

Crystal consistently finishes as a top 25 producer at Realty One Group in Vegas. What’s the reason behind her success? ‘’My business is powered by relationships,”

“I bought my first home at 24 and really enjoyed the design aspect,” says Crystal. “I can help you envision how space can be improved with interior design” She also uses her background and degree in marketing to deliver lasting impressions. Crystal also believes luxury isn’t just a price point, it’s an experience and she delivers the same elevated experience to every client.

REALTY ONE GROUP 8395 W Sunset Road, Suite 190 | 702.515.9592 livingnlasvegas.com | IG: @livingnlasvegas | NV License BS.144640

AYESHA MEHDI, JD, MHSA

As a partner at Spencer Fane, LLP, I am dedicated to protecting my client's interests and work tirelessly to achieve the best possible outcome. I focus my practice on representing health care businesses and practitioners, in connection with corporate, transactional, licensure, and regulatory matters. I serve on the University of Kansas School of Law’s Board of Governors, and I’m an active member of the American Health Lawyers Association, the American Bar Association, and the Medical Group Management Association. I also assist as a pro bono attorney with the Children's Attorneys Project of the Legal Aid of Southern Nevada. Originally from Pakistan, I moved to the United States in 2003 and have called Las Vegas my home since 2010. I am an avid runner and enjoy the outdoors. With the love and support of my family, I know I can overcome any challenge – be it on the marathon course or in life.

SPENCER FANE LLP 300 South Fourth Street, Suite 950 | O: 702.408.3416 | M: 702.465.9909 amehdi@spencerfane.com | spencerfane.com