VRAI Partners With Petra & Meehan Flannery On Gorgeous Capsule Collection

By: Chandler Presson By: Chandler Presson | | People Style & Beauty

Beloved sustainable fine jewelry brand VRAI has partnered with celebrity stylists Petra and Meehan Flannery on a capsule collection that is equally bold and beautiful.

See also: Lenny Kravitz And Ray-Ban Defy Convention In New Collaboration

Known for putting clients such as Reese Witherspoon, Emma Stone, Amy Adams and Ellen Pompeo in VRAI, the collaboration was a natural choice for both the stylists and the brand. The Flannery sisters draw inspiration from their California upbringing, infusing their VRAI collection with a less-is-more mentality that allows the pieces to transcend time and trends. Elegant yet understated, the collection features eight VRAI-created diamond shapes set into domed gold shapes that make the pieces equally appropriate for a casual brunch or a black-tie fête.

“We wanted to create a collection that shows off the stunning VRAI-created diamonds. It's a modern way of thinking, utilizing advanced technology and renewable resources to create diamonds,” say the Flannery sisters. “It's infusing our connection to nature with designs that are vintage-inspired. It's luxury with a confident ease and planetary sensibilities.”

Beautiful both individually and stacked, each of the 15 pieces in the collection is a statement within itself. Featuring recycled solid gold and diamonds crafted in VRAI’s carbon-neutral certified foundry located in America’s Pacific West, customers can feel good about the environmental impacts of the collection. We particularly love the dome studs for their timelessness and the collar with drop pendant for its bold statement. As for diamond shapes? A lozenge paired with half moons feels both geometric and organic for a truly elegant approach. The full VRAI x Petra and Meehan Flannery collection can be shopped here.