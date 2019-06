| May 31, 2019 | Calendar

Robert Irvine’s Public House teams up with Three Square Food Bank to celebrate the start of Las Vegas Restaurant Week. With the opportunity to dine alongside Robert Irvine and nosh on summer dishes from a variety of Tropicana’s restaurants, the event supports Three Square Food Bank’s fight to eradicate hunger in Southern Nevada.

When: 6/13 at 7 PM

Where: Robert Irvine’s Public House at Tropicana

