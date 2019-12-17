This Is How Stitched Stays Poised For Success During The Coronavirus

Edited by Emmy Kasten | April 7, 2020 | People

Eamon Springall keeps his team in top physical and mental health to prepare for better days ahead.

Business leaders are facing difficult decisions during the COVID-19 pandemic. Eamon Springall, president and founder of STITCHED Lifestyle, a bespoke suiting and contemporary menswear company exercises a tailored approach to the uncertain time by investing in his team’s mental and physical health.

Springall personally suspended his salary to continue to pay stylists and operations staff along with paying for 100% of the team’s health insurance, including payment for their dependents, while they are out of work. However, taking care of employees’ finances was just the beginning of caring for his team.

Zoom meetings and group chats are regularly held to share positive stories, share a laugh and communicate information. To ease their minds from the current climate, the team was allotted a $50 budget to purchase their favorite video game, board game, app or movie, which was fully reimbursed. A technology upgrade was also offered to the staff, personally financed upfront by Springall. Once the store is fully operational, those who upgraded their phone and laptops can pay back through a $25 per paycheck deduction. The psychology of learning and setting up a new device can be fun, positive and allows time to go by.

From a health and wellness perspective, team members received 10 meals of their choice from Foodie Fit meal prep. The intent was to provide stress-free nutritious meals for those who hadn’t had the chance to get to the grocery store. Keeping the team physically fit was also a priority. Free streaming in-home workouts are sent to the STITCHED team in an effort to stay moving and healthy. A Zoom fitness class with the company’s professional trainer is also on the schedule. “Everyday we are trying to come up with a fun, creative and unique initiative to share with our staff and make them see some light in this uncertain season,” states Charly Mapes, director of marketing and brand.