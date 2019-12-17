    

December 17, 2019

The Top 5 Tie-Dye Pieces You Need Now

Louisa Holmberg | May 19, 2020 | Style & Beauty Feature Features

Trend Alert: tie-dye. Something about this groovy print just lifts our moods - ya feel? And a mood boost is something we all could use just about now. We’ve searched high and low for the five best tie-dye pieces out there, so you don’t have to. You’re welcome.

1. A Dreamy Dress

loveshackfancy-celia-embroidered-dress_15097753_25292579_600.jpg

Something about this dress just makes us grin. Flirty, feminine, and just perfect for pairing with flat sandals, this piece will add a healthy dose of happy to your wardrobe. Celia Dress by LoveShackFancy - Shop Now

2. A Smiley Sweater

ac9483dcac945dc7da8ee0439fae6a32d58ac997.jpg

That tie-dyed sweat suit you’ve seen all over Instagram? This is that, but crafted with unparalleled quality and infused with that French girl cool Sandro is known for. We can see ourselves wearing this over, and over, and over again… Tie-Dyed Sweater With Embroidered Smiley by Sandro - Shop Now

3. A Not-So-Basic Basic

cynthia-rowley-Black-Womens-Ryan-Tie-Dye-Tee-Shirt.jpeg

The easiest way to work the tie dye trend into your wardrobe? Swap your basic white tee for this tie dyed version. Effortlessly cool, this piece will blend seamlessly into your day to day looks. Ryan Tie Dye Tee by Cynthia Rowley - Shop Now

4. A Cozy Wrap

tie_dye_wrap.png

Sit back, relax, and swathe yourself in multi-colored cashmere. This wrap is super soft and sunny, AKA everything we need right now. Cashmere Tie Dye Mini Travel Wrap by White + Warren - Shop Now

5. A Trippy T-Shirtproenz.jpgIf there’s ever been a time to treat yourself to some luxury loungewear, the time is now. Crafted from Japanese tissue jersey, this tee is supremely soft, and with contrasting stripes and tie dye, its style is just as standout. With colors that remind us of a sunset, this piece instantly transports us to the beach. And while we’re sheltering in place, we’re all over anything that promises a mental vacation. Tie-Dye Striped T-Shirt by Proenza Schouler - Shop Now


Photography by: Orchard Mile

or Subscribe to the Print Edition: