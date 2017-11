The Public Education Foundation's 16th Annual Education Hero Award Dinner at Mandarin Oriental Las Vegas

November 5, 2017

The Public Education Foundation held its 16th annual Education Hero Award Dinner at Mandarin Oriental Las Vegas, honoring individuals who have made an impact on public education in Southern Nevada. Mark Fine, chief executive officer of Mark L. Fine & Associates, was named the 2012 Education Hero for his outstanding support and contributions to K-16 education. The foundation also honored philanthropists Charles and Phyllis Frias with the Lifetime Education Achievement Award for their longstanding commitment to improving education in the community and presented Annemarie Jones as the Champion of Children to celebrate her dedication to shaping the future of Southern Nevada’s youth. All proceeds went to bolster teaching and learning programs in Southern Nevada.

Photography by Al Powers

