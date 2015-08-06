| November 28, 2018 | Calendar

St. Jude Against All Odds Poker Tournament

March 2, 2019

Red Rock Casino Resort and Spa

Attendees will be treated to a competitive night of poker, a delectable dining experience, premium open bar, silent and live auction and entertaining special features throughout the evening. Participants will also have plenty of opportunities to play with their favorite poker players including the event chair, Daniel Negreanu.

Tickets go on sale November 1, 2018

Sponsorship Levels: $5,000 - $30,000

Volunteer Opportunities Available