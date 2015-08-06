St. Jude Against All Odds Poker Tournament
March 2, 2019
Red Rock Casino Resort and Spa
Attendees will be treated to a competitive night of poker, a delectable dining experience, premium open bar, silent and live auction and entertaining special features throughout the evening. Participants will also have plenty of opportunities to play with their favorite poker players including the event chair, Daniel Negreanu.
Tickets go on sale November 1, 2018
Sponsorship Levels: $5,000 - $30,000
Volunteer Opportunities Available