| April 26, 2018 | Calendar

Skye Canyon hosts Skye & Stars, an evening of stargazing with the Las Vegas Astronomical Society on Saturday, May 19, 2018. Music and food vendors arrive at 7 p.m. Attendees are welcome to bring a blanket and picnic. Telescopes are open for viewing from 8 p.m. until 10:00 p.m. This year, along with shooting stars and iridium flares, Venus and Jupiter with its four Galilean moons will steal the show in the night sky. For kids interested in an indoor star show, Star Wars - The Empire Strikes Back will be playing in Skye Center. Skye and Stars is free and open to individuals of all ages. Skye Canyon Park, 10111 W. Skye Canyon Park Dr., Skyecanyon.com.