Skye Canyon 8K Trail Mix and 5K Road Race

| January 16, 2018 | Calendar

Skye Canyon to host third annual 8K Trail Mix and 5K Road Race for runners and walkers of all levels. Races start at Skye Canyon Park. The 5K course weaves through Skye Canyon’s neighborhoods. The 8K course starts on the road and then transitions onto a nearby trail. Prizes will be presented to top finishers immediately following the race. A portion of the event’s proceeds will benefit Create a Change Now, a local non-profit educating at-risk children about health and nutrition. The race also kicks off Skye Canyon’s Fit Fest, a series of fitness related events, fitness classes, and health focused vendor expo. For race sign-up and details go to skyecanyon.com. To register or more information, go to www.skyecanyon.com/race/.