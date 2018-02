| February 6, 2018 | Calendar

One Drop will join forces with Cirque du Soleil and MGM Resorts International to present the sixth edition of One Night for One Drop, an extraordinary, one-night-only event created to benefit safe water access programs around the world. Performing exclusively at the Michael Jackson ONE Theatre at Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino in Las Vegas, this year’s production is inspired by the life of GRAMMY®-nominated singer-songwriter Jewel. For more information visit: onedrop.org/onenight