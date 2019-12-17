    

Shaul Rappaport's PandMedic Solutions Accelerates Las Vegas' Recovery During COVID-19

Thomas Herd | September 14, 2020 | People

For the city of Las Vegas, a breakthrough new PPE product line designed by American Entrepreneur Shaul Rappaport is providing a new gold standard in COVID-19 protection.

image-0001.png

This is especially the case at Las Vegas health facilities and at the Las Vegas Mccarran International airport.

For example, when it comes to traveling, Rappaport's Pandemdic Solutions offer groundbreaking features that standardize necessary health checks, such as checking a person's temperature without contact. In this case, just by placing one’s forehead or wrist three inches from the left panel, the safety gate safely takes a temperature reading completely contact-free with an infrared touch free thermometer. If the gate detects a fever, an alarm will ring. But should one have a normal temperature reading, they will then enter the machine to undergo a rapid 360-degree disinfection. With an ultrasonic disinfection atomizer, the gate works continuously to ensure the cabinet is filled with disinfectant mist.

While some may stand in opposition to the idea of a machine that sprays humans with chemicals, PandMedic’s anti-pandemic safety gate guarantees no harsh chemicals whatsoever. With an FDA-approved food grade disinfectant that is compared to solutions that are used to disinfect surfaces in restaurants, the safety gate’s disinfectant mist is safe enough for a human to pass through even while holding a cup of coffee or sandwich in their hand.

As humanity faces a demanding collective challenge, companies that set out to create and introduce solutions to some of the biggest problems that we have experienced are effecting positive change and providing people with a safe haven from uncertainty.

Tags: entrepreneurs vegas entrepreneurs health and wellness

Photography by: Thomas Herd

