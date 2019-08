| August 23, 2019 | Calendar

Get ready for great deals for a great cause at this fashion-centric event at the Un-STITCHED Warehouse. Everything in the warehouse is 50% off and all of the proceeds from sales benefit the Nevada Childhood Cancer Foundation.

When: 9/21/19 at 10 AM

Where: 4310 Cameron St #4 Las Vegas, NV 89103

For more information - click here