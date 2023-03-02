Sophie Robinson Sophie Robinson | | Culture Magazine Parties Events Travel Entertainment

Couple and Miracle Flights

Las Vegas based non-profit Miracle Flights presents the first SOARée gala at Thrive Aviation on March 10. The vintage-themed event includes an exclusive raffle in which three winning couples will receive an extravagant vacation package. All gala attendees should arrive ready with packed suitcases as the three couples chosen will hop on a private jet for a luxury weekend escape including accommodations at The Ranch at Laguna Beach in Southern California.

The grand prize trip also features a $500 gift card per couple and private car chauffeur service but more so funds raised from the gala support Miracle Flights in providing free commercial flights to families, children and adults in need of critical treatment and medical care unable to be accessed locally. Miracle Flights has arranged over 150,000 free flights for sick individuals and families facing times of crisis and has flown over 88 million miles to coordinate families with life-changing aid.

“Through the support of our Las Vegas community at our inaugural fundraising event, we will provide more families with Miracle Flights to receive the medical care they need and further Miracle Flight’s mission,” says Mark Brown, CEO of Miracle Flights. All the proceeds from this unique fundraising festivity will directly go to Miracle Flights to continue the work being done.





Private jets

The Ranch at Laguna Beach is an oasis seaside retreat nestled in the canyons with a myriad of restorative amenities. The winning couples enjoy the globally acclaimed beach of 15,000 oceanfront acres and woodland hiking trails. The grand pool deck, Sycamore Spa and infrared sauna offer opportunities to relax.

Live music, golf course and fine dining experiences including Harvest restaurant, Lost Pier Café and The Porch offer exciting entertainment. Guests can savor the coastal and canyon views, garden to table ingredients and cultural immersion.

Gala attendees are encouraged to embrace the vintage-Vegas theme inspired by the snazzy 1950’s and early 1960’s. The party for a cause will feature small bites, custom cocktails and exciting Las Vegas entertainment showcases. Menu offerings will be provided by Flights Restaurant & Bar, Tito’s Vodka, Via Brasil Steakhouse, Mojave Brewing Co, Vegas Vegan and Nothing Bundt Cakes.

Rockability attire encouraged

Southwest Airlines has been a flight partner of Miracle Flights since 2007 and has provided 10,000 flights throughout the years bringing sick individuals and their families to the needed care. “It’s an honor to receive the inaugural SOARée Navigator Award and to continue supporting the great work Miracle Flights does for families nationwide,” says Debbie Wafford, the Senior Community Outreach Specialist at Southwest Airlines. Purchase tickets and learn more about the SOARée gala.