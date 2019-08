| August 23, 2019 | Calendar

Join Imagine Dragons, master of ceremonies Joel McHale and honorary chair Shaquille O’Neal at the Tyler Robinson Foundation-hosted event honoring and supporting pediatric cancer families. Arrive in style on the red carpet for an evening of silent auctions, dinner and a program, and cap it off with an exclusive acoustic performance by Imagine Dragons.

When: 9/6/19 at 6:30 PM

Where: Wynn

