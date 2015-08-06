RA Sushi Nicky's Week Fundraiser

| May 16, 2017 | Calendar

Stop in to RA Sushi this week as their chefs roll out a special new menu of Asian fusion dishes and drinks for its annual Nicky’s Week celebration. The event honors the life of Nicholas Mailliard, the nephew of one of RA’s founders, Rich Howland. All sales from the event will be donated to St.Jude Children’s Research Hospital. Multiple Locations; rasushi.com