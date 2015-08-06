Project Dinner Table 2019

| April 24, 2019 | Calendar

Project Dinner Table’s next memorable event will take place Saturday, June 1 at The Park. Starting the evening in style, hosted by NoMad Las Vegas, social hour will begin at 6:30 p.m. at The NoMad Pool roof deck where guests can sip on expertly crafted cocktails created by award-winning Bar Director Leo Robitschek. From there, guests will move to The Park where they will feast under the stars surrounded by Bliss Dance, the 40-foot-tall sculpture of a dancing woman, created by artist Marco Cochrane, that celebrates the strength of a woman who is safe and present.



Chefs from The Park will create the memorable, multi-course meal that is served on one continuous table, designed for all guests to interact with one another and share in their common love of food and community. Limited seating is available with space for up to 150 dinner guests.



As with every Project Dinner Table, a Southern Nevada-based non-profit organization will receive a percentage of the evening’s proceeds. The benefitting organization for June is Make-A-Wish®Southern Nevada. Details regarding participating chefs, menu highlights and much more will be released next month.



All-inclusive ticket pricing begins at $198 (includes taxes and fees).

When - June 1 at 6:30 PM

Where - The Park

For tickets - click here