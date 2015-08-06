    

Parties

See More
Read More
Men of the Moment 2019
Read More
Cosmoprof North America Partners with FIT for Sustainability Panel Discussion
Read More
The A-List Event

People

See More

Food & Drink

See More

Home & Real Estate

See More

Style & Beauty

See More
Culture
Read More
Lifestyle
Read More
Watches & Jewelry
Read More
Magazine
Read More
Video
Read More
GreenGale Network
Read More
Media Kit
Read More

Search Our Site

Project Dinner Table 2019

| April 24, 2019 | Calendar

Share

Project Dinner Table’s next memorable event will take place Saturday, June 1 at The Park. Starting the evening in style, hosted by NoMad Las Vegas, social hour will begin at 6:30 p.m. at The NoMad Pool roof deck where guests can sip on expertly crafted cocktails created by award-winning Bar Director Leo Robitschek. From there, guests will move to The Park where they will feast under the stars surrounded by Bliss Dance, the 40-foot-tall sculpture of a dancing woman, created by artist Marco Cochrane, that celebrates the strength of a woman who is safe and present.

Chefs from The Park will create the memorable, multi-course meal that is served on one continuous table, designed for all guests to interact with one another and share in their common love of food and community. Limited seating is available with space for up to 150 dinner guests.

As with every Project Dinner Table, a Southern Nevada-based non-profit organization will receive a percentage of the evening’s proceeds. The benefitting organization for June is Make-A-Wish®Southern Nevada. Details regarding participating chefs, menu highlights and much more will be released next month.

All-inclusive ticket pricing begins at $198 (includes taxes and fees).

When - June 1 at 6:30 PM

Where - The Park

For tickets - click here

Tags: cocktails charity dance dinner
Categories: Calendar

All Calendar Culture Food & Drink Home & Real Estate Lifestyle Magazine Parties People Style & Beauty Video Watches & Jewelry

Read the digital edition from Modern Luxury

View Digital Edition

 

 

Click here to read  
the Digital Editions

OR SUBSCRIBE TO THE PRINT EDITION:

SUBSCRIBE