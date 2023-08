By James Aguiar By James Aguiar | | Style & Beauty

The autumn/winter catwalks in Milan were rife with new explorations for the season, so it’s no surprise we needed a final inspection of the always directional Prada runway offerings. This black calf leather shoe was a standout while walking with the many looks. There is no doubt these heels, with their futuristic silhouette and classic shape, are ready to take on the modern world.