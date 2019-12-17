Race Through Time With This Porsche X TAG Heuer Timepiece

Sam Mackinnon | February 23, 2021 | Style & Beauty

TAG Heuer and Porsche team up to create a one-of-a-kind watch that always finishes first.



Blending the worlds of race car driving and luxury timepieces, TAG Heuer and Porsche have unveiled the first product in a unique partnership that will span years to come: the TAG Heuer Carrera Porsche Chronograph. “TAG Heuer and Porsche have common history and values, of course, but more importantly, we share an attitude. Like Porsche, we are disrupters at heart, always in pursuit of high performance,” says TAG Heuer CEO Frédéric Arnault. “With this alliance, TAG Heuer and Porsche finally come together officially after decades of close encounters and will create unmatched experiences and products for customers and fans who are passionate about both our brands and what we stand for,” he adds. Based on the original 1963 Heuer Carrera Chronograph, the newly designed special-edition Heuer Carrera Porsche Chronograph moves full throttle into 2021 with luxury details and racing DNA. With a shared heritage and a vision for the future, TAG Heuer and Porsche are a powerful combination.

The watch is one of the most dynamic products on the luxury market, with a power reserve of up to 80 hours. Th e chronograph features Porsche’s engraved inscription on the bezel in its iconic red letters and font. Porsche and TAG Heuer share signature colors—red, black and gray—that permeate the timepiece’s design. Inside the watch’s crystal casing, the oscillating mass has been redesigned to celebrate Porsche’s famed steering wheel. The dial has been given an asphalt effect, which is unique to this collaboration, to marry the worlds of racing and chronography even further. The featured Arabic numerals blend seamlessly into the shared world the brands have created; no detail was left overlooked in this highly luxurious effort. The piece is available with either a calf leather strap with Porsche’s signature stitching or a steel H-shape bracelet that embodies streamlined racing design.





The TAG Heuer Carrera Porsche Chronograph features Porsche’s engraved inscription on the bezel and an asphalt effect on the dial.

While the two heritage brands may be distinctly involved in two different luxury worlds, their history and vision combine to create one of the most unique watches on the market—sure to speak to those who wish to finish first. The TAG Heuer Carrera Porsche Chronograph nods to previous collaboration while driving innovation forward at speeds that refuse to stop. As Jack Heuer, the great-grandson of TAG Heuer’s founder, puts it, “Time never stops. Why should we?”