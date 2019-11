| October 28, 2019 | Calendar

Celebrating a renowned 60-year career, Paul Anka returns to Las Vegas with his show, Anka Sings Sinatra: His Songs, My Songs, My Way, honoring the late, great artist. Don’t miss some of Sinatra’s greatest hits as well as Anka’s top songs like “My Way” “Put Your Head on My Shoulder” and “She’s a Lady.”

When: 11/23 at 7:30 PM

Where: The Smith Center

