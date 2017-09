| September 13, 2017 | Calendar

This November, Vegas magazine will host its ninth annual Vegas Gives in partnership with Howard Hughes Corporation®. The event will take place at William Lyons Silver Ridge model home. The guest will mingle and enjoy passed hors d’oeuvres, cocktails, and be entertained by a live band. Guests will have the chance to participate in a raffle drawing and a live auction that will benefit the charities of the selected honorees. 6-8pm ; www.vegasmagazine.com/vegasgives