Misahara and Make-a-Wish at Wynn & Co.

| November 15, 2017 | Calendar

Great jewelry design will be doing good when Misahara hosts a trunk show at Wynn & Co. from Friday, December 8 – Sunday, December 10 with a portion of the proceeds going to support the Make-a-Wish Foundation. Wynn & Company, 3131 S Las Vegas Blvd.

