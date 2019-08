| August 23, 2019 | Calendar

Travel back in time for the 18th century-themed Sunshine Nevada-hosted fete promising an evening of intrigue, disguises and secrets. Indulge yourself with signature libations and hors d’oeuvres, live music entertainment and other mysterious experiences. Be sure to don your most era-esque mask.

When: 9/12/19 at 6:30 PM

Where: Tivoli Village

