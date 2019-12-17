At Modern Luxury, connection and community define who we are. We use cookies to improve the Modern Luxury experience - to personalize content and ads, to provide social media features and to analyze our traffic. We also may share information about your use of our site with our social media, advertising and analytics partners. We take your privacy seriously and want you to be aware that we have recently made changes to our Privacy Policy, which can be found here.

Louis Vuitton Unveils The Hottest Bike For Spring

James Aguiar | April 14, 2021 | Lifestyle

Louis Vuitton bike GM with closed frame, louisvuitton.com PHOTO COURTESY OF LOUIS VUITTON

Louis Vuitton bike GM with closed frame, louisvuitton.com

You may think a house founded in 1854 doesn’t have any more tricks up its monogrammed sleeves. But that’s simply not the case for Louis Vuitton as the luxury brand introduces its first-ever bicycle. Teaming with Parisian bike-maker Maison Tamboite, another legend circa 1912, the bike is a reinvention of its classic model, with customization on offer in a litany of features. Available in five models, there are two additional exclusive styles in collaboration with artist Urs Fischer. It goes without saying this bike has many of Louis Vuitton’s classic hallmarks. From a monogram flower chain set to an interlocking LV-shaped frame to carefully selected top-end leather enveloping each saddle, handlebar and cables, Louis Vuitton materials are also found on the luggage rack of the closed-frame LV bike and on the front basket of the step-through frame LV bike. The finishing touch? Your own initials, of course.

Tags: louis vuitton

Photography by: PHOTO COURTESY OF LOUIS VUITTON

