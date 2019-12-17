Louis Vuitton Unveils The Hottest Bike For Spring

James Aguiar | April 14, 2021 | Lifestyle

Louis Vuitton bike GM with closed frame, louisvuitton.com

You may think a house founded in 1854 doesn’t have any more tricks up its monogrammed sleeves. But that’s simply not the case for Louis Vuitton as the luxury brand introduces its first-ever bicycle. Teaming with Parisian bike-maker Maison Tamboite, another legend circa 1912, the bike is a reinvention of its classic model, with customization on offer in a litany of features. Available in five models, there are two additional exclusive styles in collaboration with artist Urs Fischer. It goes without saying this bike has many of Louis Vuitton’s classic hallmarks. From a monogram flower chain set to an interlocking LV-shaped frame to carefully selected top-end leather enveloping each saddle, handlebar and cables, Louis Vuitton materials are also found on the luggage rack of the closed-frame LV bike and on the front basket of the step-through frame LV bike. The finishing touch? Your own initials, of course.