By Kim Armenta | June 14, 2017 | People

The latest from Kim Armenta.

After an incredible performance, meeting—and taking a picture with—Cher was a major highlight of the month!

The heat of summer is upon us, but never mind that: Have you seen our cover star, Tyson Beckford? The temperature has nothing on him! And since we’re all about gender equality here at Vegas, this cover is also a milestone. It’s the first anniversary issue in our 14 years with a man on the cover. (Way to break that ceiling, Tyson!)

Vanessa Doleshal and Debbie Bingham joined me to celebrate the debut of The Aquatic Club at Palazzo.

Like all Las Vegans, we’re focused on finding oases around town to get away from the heat in style. We’ll be celebrating our fabulous anniversary party this year at Red Rock Resort—one of our favorite places to cool off. And last month, we hosted the debut of The Aquatic Club at Palazzo, which takes pool style to a whole new level (hello, boozy ice pops, synchronized swimmers, and delicious poolside fare by Wolfgang Puck!).

I got a red carpet moment with my mother, Jane Thomas.

You’ll find many more creative ways to celebrate a Las Vegas summer in the pages of this issue, from fashion to food—and fighting! (We can’t wait until UFC’s International Fight Week.)

Along with all the exciting events this summer, we’re also celebrating joining our new Modern Luxury publishing family. We’re expanding our footprint in Las Vegas—and around the country—and are looking forward to all the great things on our horizon. Cheers!