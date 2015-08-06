    

May 12, 2017

Chica's Star-Studded Grand Opening
April 27, 2017

21st Annual Power of Love Gala
April 22, 2017

Jon Rouse unveiling of 'PRIMER: Art of Weaponry'

June 14, 2017

Letter from the Editor: Summer 2017
June 14, 2017

Letter from the Publisher: Summer 2017
June 9, 2017

Olivia Wilde on Her Role as True Botanicals' Chief Brand Activist & Her Go-To Beauty Products

June 15, 2017

Frozen Cocktails to Sip Poolside in Vegas This Summer
June 8, 2017

Best Vegas Restaurants to Take Your Dad on Father's Day
June 2, 2017

Where to Cool Down in Vegas Over Sushi This Summer

June 2, 2017

Bespoke Real Estate Presents the Finest $10M+ Residences in Sagaponack
May 25, 2017

A Resort-Style Home in Vegas Keeps It Cool
May 23, 2017

Luxury High-Security Homes to Buy in Vegas

June 6, 2017

What to Wear Over Your Swimsuit This Summer in Vegas
June 1, 2017

Breezy White Dresses to Wear All Summer Long
May 30, 2017

7 Pineapple-Printed Pieces to Get You in a Summer State of Mind
Letter from the Publisher: Summer 2017

By Kim Armenta | June 14, 2017 | People

The latest from Kim Armenta.

Kim-Armeta-3-0001.jpg

After an incredible performance, meeting—and taking a picture with—Cher was a major highlight of the month!

The heat of summer is upon us, but never mind that: Have you seen our cover star, Tyson Beckford? The temperature has nothing on him! And since we’re all about gender equality here at Vegas, this cover is also a milestone. It’s the first anniversary issue in our 14 years with a man on the cover. (Way to break that ceiling, Tyson!)

Kim-Armeta-1-0002.jpg

Vanessa Doleshal and Debbie Bingham joined me to celebrate the debut of The Aquatic Club at Palazzo.

Like all Las Vegans, we’re focused on finding oases around town to get away from the heat in style. We’ll be celebrating our fabulous anniversary party this year at Red Rock Resort—one of our favorite places to cool off. And last month, we hosted the debut of The Aquatic Club at Palazzo, which takes pool style to a whole new level (hello, boozy ice pops, synchronized swimmers, and delicious poolside fare by Wolfgang Puck!).

Kim-Armeta-2-0002.jpg

I got a red carpet moment with my mother, Jane Thomas.

You’ll find many more creative ways to celebrate a Las Vegas summer in the pages of this issue, from fashion to food—and fighting! (We can’t wait until UFC’s International Fight Week.)

Along with all the exciting events this summer, we’re also celebrating joining our new Modern Luxury publishing family. We’re expanding our footprint in Las Vegas—and around the country—and are looking forward to all the great things on our horizon. Cheers!

