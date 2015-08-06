    

Letter From the Publisher: Late Spring 2017

By Kim Armenta | April 17, 2017 | People

The latest from Vegas' Publisher, Kim Armenta.

Kim-Armeta-1-0001.jpg

I was thrilled to attend the grand opening of Dance With Me, a fantastic new dance studio in Tivoli Village by Dancing With the Stars pros Maksim Chmerkovskiy.

In a city where culinary masters, entertainers, and artists all take center stage, and our Vegas celebrities are so public and accessible, they often influence us even more than they know (or maybe even want). Las Vegas is full of influential women, many of whom are featured in this issue. With such headliners Cher, Britney, Celine, and Jennifer Lopez dominating the music scene, international contemporary artist Elena Bulatova giving us a taste of “the sweet life,” jewelry designer Kendra Scott and star chefs Lorena Garcia and Carla Pellegrino and restaurateur Elizabeth Blau to name a few, I’m celebrating their many accomplishments in our annual “Women of Influence” issue.

Kim-Armeta-3.jpg

Aja Graffa and I visited artist Elena Bulatova in her studio on Aria’s Gallery Row.

Growing up I was known as a “daddy’s girl,” and while my father, who I miss dearly, had a definite influence, it is now when I reflect that I see what a huge influence my mother has always been. For that, I’d like to pay a special tribute to her. It’s my mother who instilled my early drive for independence and taught me valuable survivorship skills at an early age. And it’s the strong women in my family, as well as friends and business associates, that have been the “wind beneath my wings.” (You know who you are!) I hope you’ll take a moment to think about the influential women in your life, too. Cheers!

PHOTOGRAPHY COURTESY OF TOM RENNAN (DANCE WITH ME); JUSTIN HARRISON (GAUDIN)

