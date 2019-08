| August 23, 2019 | Calendar

Returning for its 21st season, the philharmonic kicks off with Tchaikovsky’s Violin Concerto and Mussorgsky’s Pictures at an Exhibition, in addition to Anna Clyne’s Masquerade. Immediately following, a masquerade ball will include Champagne, wine, hors d’oeuvres and more for patrons to mingle with members of the orchestra under the stars.

When: 9/7/19 at 7:30 PM

Where: The Smith Center

