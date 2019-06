| May 31, 2019 | Calendar

Back by popular demand, the superstar entertainer adds five additional Jazz & Piano shows to her performance schedule. The pop sensation performs stripped-down versions of her beloved hits in conjunction with songs from the Great American Songbook. There’s only three performances in June (2, 9 and 15), so grab your tickets before they’re gone.

When: 6/2 - 15 at 8 PM

Where: Park Theater at Park MGM

For more information - click here