Celebrate the grand reopening of The Colosseum with the Australian heartthrob for his debut Las Vegas performance on his Graffiti U World Tour. What better way to unveil the newly enhanced location than two nights of jamming with the four-time Grammy Award winner?

When: 9/6-7/19 at 8 PM

Where: Caesars Palace

