| October 28, 2019 | Calendar

Leading up to the holiday season, catch the highly acclaimed musical—which happens to be celebrating its 50th anniversary—portraying the final weeks of Jesus Christ’s life through the eyes of Judas. Featuring music by Andrew Lloyd Webber and the talents of famed director Timothy Sheader, this show is just what you need to kickstart the holidays.

When: 11/05 - 10 at 7:30 PM

Where: Reynolds Hall

For more information - click here