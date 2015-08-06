    

Parties

June 29, 2017

'Vegas' 14th Anniversary Party
June 4, 2017

2017 Bellusso Jewelers Annual JCK Celebration
May 12, 2017

Chica's Star-Studded Grand Opening

People

September 19, 2017

Adam Levine Talks Inventing the World's First "Mezquila" with Sammy Hagar
September 14, 2017

Louie Anderson Dishes on His Latest Emmy Nomination & the Success of FX's 'Baskets'
September 6, 2017

Melissa Etheridge on Her Latest Album & Who She Still Wants to Collaborate with

Food & Drink

September 14, 2017

MB Steak Finds a Home in the Hard Rock Hotel and Casino
September 5, 2017

Top Chef's Table Experiences to Try in Vegas
August 31, 2017

The Best Breweries and Wineries to Visit Before the Summer is Over

Home & Real Estate

September 13, 2017

A Las Vegas Kitchen Mixes Industrial and French Bistro Styles
September 7, 2017

How to Achieve Classic Scandi Style in Your Home
August 3, 2017

Make Your Room Shine with a Glimmer of Gold Leaf

Style & Beauty

September 15, 2017

Bellusso Jewelers and Piaget Celebrate 60 years of the Altiplano Collection
August 29, 2017

Three Stylish Las Vegans Spill Their Beauty Secrets
August 23, 2017

The Must-Have Beauty App for All Your Glam Needs
Culture
Lifestyle
Watches & Jewelry
Magazine
Video
GreenGale Network
Media Kit
HELP of Southern Nevada's Tea, Trends, & Tranquility

| September 14, 2017 | Calendar

HELP of Southern Nevada’s 18th annual Tea, Trends, and Tranquility will be held at the Mandarin Oriental. Hosted by Chet Buchanan of 98.5 KLUC’s Chet Buchanan and the Morning Zoo, guests of Tea, Trends and Tranquility will sample a variety of teas from Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf while enjoying a fashion show presented by Macy’s at Fashion Show Mall and Rene Tyler Plus Size Fashions. This year, HELP is honoring Mr. & Mrs. Duane and Cathy Keidel, Nevada Women’s Philanthropy, Ms. Angela Otto and Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers for their generous dedication to giving back to the community. www.helpsonv.org

Tags:
Categories: Calendar

