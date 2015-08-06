HELP of Southern Nevada's Tea, Trends, & Tranquility

| September 14, 2017 | Calendar

HELP of Southern Nevada’s 18th annual Tea, Trends, and Tranquility will be held at the Mandarin Oriental. Hosted by Chet Buchanan of 98.5 KLUC’s Chet Buchanan and the Morning Zoo, guests of Tea, Trends and Tranquility will sample a variety of teas from Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf while enjoying a fashion show presented by Macy’s at Fashion Show Mall and Rene Tyler Plus Size Fashions. This year, HELP is honoring Mr. & Mrs. Duane and Cathy Keidel, Nevada Women’s Philanthropy, Ms. Angela Otto and Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers for their generous dedication to giving back to the community. www.helpsonv.org