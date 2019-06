| May 31, 2019 | Calendar

In honor of National Autism Awareness month, the Blue Man Group performs its worldfamous routines for its fifth annual Grant a Gift Autism Foundation benefit. With slight tweaks to the usual performance, the group created a sensoryfriendly show, as well as a preshow activity drum circle, suitable for families affected by autism spectrum disorder.

When: 6/9 at 4 PM

Where: Luxor Hotel and Casino

