Find Out How Bulleit Frontier Whiskey Is Keeping Our Bartenders Pouring

Diageo | October 22, 2020 | Lifestyle Food & Drink Feature

Right now, thousands of those in the bartending and hospitality industry are facing uncharted territory and are limited in where and how to use their skills. Bulleit is committed to helping bartenders get back to doing what they do best.

That is why Bulleit is announcing the creation of the Bulleit Frontier Fund, with an initial commitment of $250,000  over the next year to support the North American hospitality industry. To kick things off, donation recipients will include such worthy organizations as The USBG National Charity Foundation, Another Round, Another Rally and Southern Smoke Foundation.

IMAGE_1-0001.jpg

"The United States Bartenders Guild is an integral resource for bartenders throughout the nation and works to empower all of those who elect careers within the hospitality industry." said USBG Executive Director Aaron Gregory Smith. "Through valued partnerships and support from programs like the Bulleit Frontier Fund, the USBG National Charity Foundation is able to continue providing support to thousands of the more than 700,000+ US bartenders who are experiencing emergency hardship during this time."

IMAGE_2-0001.jpg

Bulleit is also implementing a number of other initiatives to further support those in the bartending and hospitality industry, including a #BulleitBarSkillscontent series and the continuation of the brand's educational platform, Frontier Bartender Labs.

With the #BulleitBarSkills content series, Bulleit is partnering with the USBG to recruit bartenders from across the country to help consumers elevate their at-home cocktail-making skills. The bartending industry is challenged by COVID-related closures, and many are currently out of work. These bartenders will share unique cocktail recipes and the stories behind them, while giving consumers techniques and tips. The recipe demos will be available for consumers to view on the @Bulleit Instagram channel.

IMAGE_3-0002.jpg

Recognizing that innovation and change is imperative for the bar and restaurant industry to survive, Bulleit will continue the brand's educational platform -- Frontier Bartender Labs – with a focus on innovation and equipping the bartending community with learnings and insights from mentors, industry leaders and disrupters to help them cultivate new skills and further their careers. The labs include a series of webinars which began in the summer and will continue throughout the year.

Bartenders and our friends in the hospitality industry have always welcomed us into their bars and restaurants with open arms. Now, they need our support more than ever.

IMAGE_1280X750.jpg

Tags: cocktails liquor charity events

Photography by: Diageo

