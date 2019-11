| October 28, 2019 | Calendar

This year marks The Down Syndrome Organization of Southern Nevada’s 31st annual black-tie gala—also its largest fundraiser each year—and will showcase the dazzling Festival of Lights holiday display, featuring decorated trees, wreaths, Hanukkah displays and more. Raising funds for families with children born with an extra chromosome, DSOSN’s goal is to raise over $200,000 this year.

When: 11/23 at 6 PM

Where: Treasure Island Hotel and Casino

For more information - click here