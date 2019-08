| August 23, 2019 | Calendar

Be sure to bring your sweet tooth to this delicious evening benefiting the Girl Scouts of Southern Nevada, where the city’s top pastry chefs create Girl Scout cookie-inspired desserts. For an added bonus, wash down the mouthwatering dishes with the signature cocktail, also inspired by the beloved cookies.

When: 9/14/19 at 6:30 PM

Where: Caesars Palace

For more information - click here