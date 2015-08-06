Cork & Soul - A Wine, Food and Music Experience

The JDRF Nevada Chapter, and presenting sponsor, Tivoli Village Las Vegas, invite you to enjoy a night of food, wine tastings and entertainments including The Shoutouts featuring Christy Molasky.

Approximately 1,000 people will gather on the streets and in stores and restaurants of Tivoli Village, located on Rampart Boulevard near Summerlin Parkway, for Cork & Soul.

VIP packages include a dinner cateres by Echo & Rig Butcher and Steakhouse.

October 19, 2018

5:30pm - 9:30pm

