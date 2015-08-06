    

Parties

See More
Read More
Feast Issue Celebration
Read More
10th Annual Pre JCK Couture Event at Bellusso
Read More
VEGAS 15th Anniversary

People

See More
Read More
Four Vegas Fashionistas Spell Out Their Style Secrets
Read More
Dynamic Women of Las Vegas
Read More
5 Luxurious Restaurants for Vegans

Food & Drink

See More

Home & Real Estate

See More

Style & Beauty

See More
Culture
Read More
Lifestyle
Read More
Watches & Jewelry
Read More
Magazine
Read More
Video
Read More
GreenGale Network
Read More
Media Kit
Read More

Search Our Site

Cork & Soul - A Wine, Food and Music Experience

| September 7, 2018 | Calendar

Share

The JDRF Nevada Chapter, and presenting sponsor, Tivoli Village Las Vegas, invite you to enjoy a night of food, wine tastings and entertainments including The Shoutouts featuring Christy Molasky.

Approximately 1,000 people will gather on the streets and in stores and restaurants of Tivoli Village, located on Rampart Boulevard near Summerlin Parkway, for Cork & Soul.

VIP packages include a dinner cateres by Echo & Rig Butcher and Steakhouse.

October 19, 2018

5:30pm - 9:30pm

For more information, visit Cork & Soul.

Tags:
Categories: Calendar

Around the Web

All Calendar Culture Food & Drink Home & Real Estate Lifestyle Magazine Parties People Style & Beauty Video Watches & Jewelry

Read the digital edition from Modern Luxury

View Digital Edition

 

 

Click here to read  
the Digital Editions

OR SUBSCRIBE TO THE PRINT EDITION:

SUBSCRIBE