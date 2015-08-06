    

Clint Mauro Shares His 5 Favorite Grooming Products

By Andrea Bennett | October 31, 2017 | People

Share

It’s hard work looking like Clint Mauro; unless, of course, you are Clint Mauro. You’ll recognize him for his Armani Exchange ads and high-profile shoots with Bruce Weber —and soon, as the face of Rolls-Royce, his newest campaign. “Rolls-Royce allowed me to do much more acting in this ad campaign and we traveled to exotic filming locations like Lanzarote, Spain,” he says. But Vegas remains a favorite destination. “I love that when you’re in Vegas, time stands still,” he says. Not least for the dry climate, which he loves. “I only really need a little sunscreen, a good moisturizer, and I drink plenty of water.” Having traveled the world, he loves a routine, and although “a few friends may consider me high maintenance, I think I’m pretty low maintenance overall,” he laughs. Luckily for regular human men, he is happy to share the grooming routine that keeps him looking like, well, Clint Mauro.

Clint-Mauro.jpg

FROM LEFT
I recently discovered Arbonne RE9 Advanced For Men Cleanser ($34, arbonne.com). Leaves me refreshed and has become my go-to face wash.

My hair can get dry and brittle. When styling, I like Reuzel pomade in “grease medium hold” ($15, reuzelpomade.com). It’s lightweight and really helps to keep my waves under control.

The light, refreshing scent of Dolce & Gabbana Light Blue Eau Intense (3.3 oz. for $108, sephora.com) makes me feel like I’m in Capri year-round.

I love the combination of the Alitura Perfect Pair moisturizer and clay mask ($99, alituranaturals.com). They heal your skin, cultivate radiance and are great for all skin types.

Chanel Blue Serum ($110, chanel.com) has green coee and olives, and creates a more even skin tone. It’s great for your skin after a long night!

Tags: grooming Late Fall 2017
Categories: People

PORTRAIT BY TAYLOR MILLER

