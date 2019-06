| May 31, 2019 | Calendar

The six-time Grammy Awardwinning pop sensation recently kicked off her headlining residency The Xperience. She performs her top hits and biggest tricks, and notes that the Vegas stage has inspired her most theatrical talents for a mind-blowing experience.

When: Through 6/16 at 9 PM

Where: Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino

For more information - click here