Chefs for Kids - 29th Annual Dinner & Auction

Lights, camera, party! The Chefs for Kids 29th Dinner & Auction is set for Saturday, October 3, 2020, at Red Rock Casino Resort & Spa. For nearly three decades, Chefs for Kids has fed and assisted with nutrition education to elementary children in the Las Vegas Valley. They will be honoring Irais and Robert Kolesar with the Legacy Award and Southwest Gas Corporation with the Corporate Award.
Where: Red Rock Casino Resort & Spa
Time: 5:30 PM - Reception and silent auction; 7:30 PM Dinner and Live Auction by Jeff Manning on
Date: October 3, 2020
