Don your black-tie finery and strut down the red carpet into Opportunity Village’s signature fete for an evening of top entertainment, signature fare and festive libations. (Bonus: Partygoers get an exclusive look at the Magical Forest.) Monies raised support programs and services for Southern Nevadans with intellectual disabilities.

When: 11/14

Where: Opportunity Village

